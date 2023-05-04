Fire crews battling wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest Bessey Ranger District in Halsey.

The fire started Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. in the Natick campground and is now 50 percent contained. So far, the fire has burned 1,800 acres.

Around 70 people are on the ground battling the fire, including volunteer fire departments from Chadron and South Dakota. No injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

Fire officials are asking the public to stay away from the area while they work to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The cause has still not been determined, but there is an investigator onsite.

Map of Natick Fire (USDA Forest Service)

