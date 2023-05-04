Markowski invited to USA AmeriCup Trials

Alexis Markowski Iivited to USA AmeriCup Trials
Alexis Markowski Iivited to USA AmeriCup Trials(10/11 NOW)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: May. 4, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski has earned an invitation to participate in the 2023 AmeriCup Team Trials May 11-15 in Colorado Springs, the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee announced on Thursday, May 4.

Markowski, a 6-3 center/forward out of Lincoln Pius X High School, was one of 22 players invited to the trials after completing her second season for Coach Amy Williams at Nebraska in 2022-23.

Markowski earned a spot on the Naismith Trophy Watch List and was one of 10 Midseason semifinalists for the Lisa Leslie Award presented to the nation’s best center in women’s college basketball. She also claimed second-team All-Big Ten honors for the second straight season by leading the conference in total rebounds (322) while averaging 11.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Markowski opened her college career by averaging 12.8 points and 8.0 boards for a Nebraska team that advanced to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. She owns 21 career double-doubles through the first 66 games of her Husker career, which already ranks among the top 10 totals in school history.

Markowski will be making her USA Basketball debut alongside fellow first-timers Makira Cook, Dyaisha Fair, Chance Gray, Abigail Hsu, Flau’jae Johnson, Gianna Kneepkens, Ta’Niya Latson, Rayah Marshall, Aneesah Morrow, Laila Phelia and Emma Ronsiek. The 12 USA Basketball newcomers will join an experienced group of USA players that includes Janiah Barker, Lauren Betts, Jewel Spear, Rickea Jackson, Charisma Osborne, Raegan Beers, McKenzie Forbes, Raven Johnson, Deja Kelly and Angel Reese.

The AmeriCup Trials will be run by coaches Kamie Ethridge (Washington State), Katrina Merriweather (Cincinnati) and Aaron Johnston (South Dakota State). The participants at the Trials will help USA Basketball prepare for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup set for July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico. In addition to the United States, which won the most recent AmeriCup titles in 2019 and 2021, teams from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will compete for the championship.

