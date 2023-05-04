MSP Baseball ends season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell / North Platte Saint Patrick’s baseball team ended its season Thursday with a 5-6 loss to Arlington in the C3 District.

However, finishing the 2023 season with a record of 6-7 gives MSP their best season to date. The co-op began in 2021 without a victory during the inaugural season. In 2022, the Lincoln County-based team finished with a record of 3-8.

The program will graduate three seniors this month.

