North Platte Community College Sigma Kappa Delta donates children’s books to Great Plains Health

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The women’s and children’s department at Great Plains Health received a generous donation thanks to local college students.

On Thursday, Sigma Kappa Delta at North Platte Community College donated 291 books to the department.

The books were collected during a book drive held last month.

“I think it is going to be so beneficial to our pediatric patients while they’re here in the hospital because there is very limited things that they can do and just helping and keeping them occupied during their stay,” Elizbeth Kerchal, clinical staff educator at Great Plains Health, said.

The book drive is in its fifth year.

