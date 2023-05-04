North Platte Giving Day supports near 80 local nonprofits

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Giving Day took place all day Wednesday to support different nonprofits in the area. The community had 24 hours to donate, starting at midnight on May, 3rd.

Around 80 local nonprofits are benefiting from the generosity of the community as part of an annual giving day.

North Platte Giving Day is hosted by the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, an organization that primarily serves Lincoln County as well as 11 other counties by helping to build charitable resources to benefit the area.

This year, over $510,000 were donated during North Platte Giving Day. There were 635 unique donors, and 1,200 donations to 79 local organizations.

The North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust raised the highest amount, reaching $135,768.

Coming in second, the Lincoln County Ag Society raised $59,550.

The third highest amount raised was for the Cody Park Tennis Courts Fund, reaching $46,610.

Fifty prizes in dollar amounts were sponsored by local businesses and awarded to nonprofits that met a certain goal or challenge.

The entire leaderboard and prize list can be found at www.northplattegiving.org.

