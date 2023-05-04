Power outage reported in North Platte

By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A downed powerline along Philip and Cottonwood Streets has caused a power outage in North Platte. Authorities on the scene say that someone ran into the powerline, however, no injuries were reported.

Traffic is blocked off in the area from Bailey to Poplar on Philip Avenue. Municipal Light and Water in North Platte is aware of the outages.

This is a developing news story, NBC Nebraska will have updates as they become available.

