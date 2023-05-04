Well-needed rainfall with strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- An active pattern has taken over the viewing area, giving us well-needed rainfall and the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday into Friday.

A positively trough, which is oriented from southwest to northeast, will be on top on the viewing area over the next several days. This will bring in multiple disturbances across the region, giving us the chance of seeing rain and thunderstorms over the next week.

First thing that this setup will give us is well-needed rainfall across the area, aiding us to put a dent into the drought that has been plaguing us over the last several months. Over the next few days, .5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts for the Nebraska Panhandle, and 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts for Greater Nebraska.

Welcomed rainfall will be moving through the area over the next couple of days (Andre Brooks)

Another thing that this pattern will give us is the potential of seeing some thunderstorm potential, and some storms could be on the strong to severe side. The reasoning is because we will see lift in the atmosphere, due to the disturbances moving through, moisture moving into the area due to a southerly flow moving into the coverage zone, allowing for highs to be in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s and a little shear in the upper levels. For this very reason, a Marginal chance of severe weather is possible over our neck of the woods during the day Thursday and Friday. The potential for 50 to 60 mph winds and hail around quarter to golf ball sized. Some guidance is even indicating a squall line moving through the area Friday. This scenario will be monitored over the next 48 hours, and outlook upgrades are possible if current trends continue. The main timing of these rounds of storms will be between 2 p.m. to midnight each day.

