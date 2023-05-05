Dress Western Fridays begin as NEBRASKAland Days Festival quickly approaches

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Friday marks exactly 39 days until the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival begins in North Platte. Friday also marked the first Dress Western Friday event of the season.

NEBRASKAland Days Board President Matt Pederson said Dress Western Fridays serve as a reminder that the historic festival is quickly approaching.

“This is our first day where we go out and between now and the celebration you’ll see us out,” Pederson said. “Every Friday we’re going to have a different NEBRASKAland Days shirt on and we’re just encouraging people to dress western as well to celebrate the upcoming events.”

Pederson and the NEBRASKAland Days committee also spent Friday distributing event brochures and posters to local businesses to raise awareness that Dress Western Friday has started and that the festival is quickly approaching. Pederson adds that concert tickets for the festival are starting to go fast for the lineup which includes; Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and more.

“The rodeo tickets are starting to sell as well so we’d encourage people to get out and do those,” Pederson said. “I’d say one thing that sells out every year that we always get questions about is the Taps and Tunes, so if people are interested definitely reach out or go on our website to get those tickets ordered.”

The NEBRASKAland Days Festival begins June 14 and runs through June 24. A full calendar of events along with ticket information can be found on the NEBRASKAland Days website.

