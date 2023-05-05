Governor Pillen temporarily waves regulations for truckers hauling needed fuels

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen temporarily waved regulations for truckers hauling critically needed fuels Friday.

Governor Pillen issued Executive Order 23-09 that temporarily allows truck drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline, or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel in response to regional fuel shortages.

The order aims to help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals, facilitating timely delivery of fuels to consumers.

The Executive Order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until June 4 at 11:59 p.m.

