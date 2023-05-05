Huskers add transfer Lucy Stanhope

By NU Athletic Communications
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - The Nebraska women’s gymnastics program announced the addition of Utah-transfer Lucy Stanhope on Friday. Stanhope will join the Huskers for the 2023-24 season after spending three years at Utah. 

Stanhope, originally from Warrington, England, won three consecutive team Pac-12 titles and third-place NCAA finishes with the Utes. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Lucy to Husker Nation,” Head Coach Heather Brink said. “She brings a depth of experience that I believe will make an impact in our line ups. I know Lucy feels at home in Lincoln, and I cannot wait to watch her shine under the lights of Devaney.” 

Stanhope has competed consistently on vault for Utah over the past three seasons, hitting 61 of her 64 routines. She received first team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022 and has claimed three individual titles on vault. Stanhope has also earned Pac-12 All-Academic and WCGA Scholastic All-America honors. 

Prior to her collegiate career, Stanhope attended Bridgewater High School and trained at City of Liverpool Gymnastics. Stanhope has been a member of the Great Britain National Team, earning a silver medal with Team England in 2018 at the Commonwealth Games.

