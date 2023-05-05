Lincoln County students celebrate DARE Day

Close to 300 students from Lincoln County gathered Friday for the annual DARE Day celebration.
Close to 300 students from Lincoln County gathered Friday for the annual DARE Day celebration.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fifth graders from Lincoln County are celebrating their achievements in the DARE program.

Students gathered at the Rec Center Friday for the annual DARE Day celebration. It’s the culmination of the ten week drug abuse resistance education program throughout the elementary schools.

The winner of this year’s essay contest was also announced. Kasante Smith from Washington Elementary won the contest.

Around 300 students from McDaid, North Platte Public Schools and Maxwell graduated from the program this year.

