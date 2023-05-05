Lincoln County students celebrate DARE Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fifth graders from Lincoln County are celebrating their achievements in the DARE program.

Students gathered at the Rec Center Friday for the annual DARE Day celebration. It’s the culmination of the ten week drug abuse resistance education program throughout the elementary schools.

The winner of this year’s essay contest was also announced. Kasante Smith from Washington Elementary won the contest.

Around 300 students from McDaid, North Platte Public Schools and Maxwell graduated from the program this year.

