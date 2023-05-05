Progress on wildfire burning near Nebraska National Forest

A bull-dozer fighting the Natick fire Thursday morning near the Nebraska National Forest.
A bull-dozer fighting the Natick fire Thursday morning near the Nebraska National Forest.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Mark Baumert
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HALSEY, Neb. (KSNB) - With a little help from a rain shower, firefighters made progress against a fire near the Nebraska National Forest in the Sandhills.

The U.S. Forest Service reported Friday that the so-called Natick fire was 80 percent contained. The fire covered approximately 3.9 square miles between the forest and the Middle Loup River. A lightning storm Thursday brought rain which helped fire personnel to further secure fire lines within the burned area.

Some firefighters left, but as of Friday morning there were still 70 on scene.

During the day Thursday there were two so-called slop-overs, that is fire that jumped established containment lines. But those were contained, although the slop-overs did add several hundred more acres to the spread of the fire.

U.S. Forest Service P.R. Technician Amanda Medaries said the Natick Fire started Wednesday afternoon near the Natick campground on the north side of the forest.

As of Friday morning, no injuries had been reported.

The cause of the fire was still unknown.

Map of Natick Fire
Map of Natick Fire(USDA Forest Service)

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

