Strong to severe thunderstorms possible during Cinco De Mayo; Isolated to scattered thunderstorms into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Cinco de Mayo will be filled festivities, but also filled with chances of strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm chances will continue as we head into the weekend too.

Our active pattern continues during the day Friday. This will give the atmosphere heat and instability, aided with highs that will be in the 70s, upper level shear and lift due to a nearby area of low pressure. All these ingredients combined will pose a threat of strong to severe storms across the entire coverage zone throughout the day Friday. A marginal to slight chance of severe weather are the categories for the day. Large hail, damaging winds of 50 to 60 mph, an outside chance of a tornado and locally heavy rainfall. The amount of rainfall that is expected during the day Friday will be between a .25 to .5 inch of rain with heavier amounts in more intense thunderstorms. The main timing for these storms will be between 3 p.m. and midnight. If anyone has any outdoor Cinco De Mayo plans, have an alternate indoor plan, and have plenty of ways of getting alerts, including the KNOP-TV NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather App. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s with conditions improving by sunrise Saturday.

Autoplay Caption

Once we head into the weekend, thunderstorm chances will drop some to more on the isolated to scattered thunderstorm side with a little more dry air filtering into the area. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s during this time. Additional rainfall during this timeframe will be between a .1 to .25 of an inch with locally higher amounts.

Scattered thunderstorms possible during the first weekend of May (Andre Brooks)

