Troopers arrest Kimball woman following 140 MPH pursuit

Rebecca Brown, 46, of Kimball
Rebecca Brown, 46, of Kimball(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, NEB. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kimball woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.

According to NSP, a trooper observed a westbound Infiniti G37 traveling at 117 miles per hour on I-80, near mile marker 264, at 9:10 p.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle reached speeds above 140 miles per hour as it fled westbound. Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. It then drove into the north ditch and came to a stop near mile marker 237. The driver then refused to exit the vehicle for several minutes.

After seven minutes, the driver, identified as 46-year-old Rebecca Brown of Kimball, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Brown was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations. She was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

The Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcomed rainfall will be moving through the area over the next couple of days
Well-needed rainfall with strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday into Friday
Power outage restored in North Platte
Power restored in North Platte
A bull-dozer fighting the Natick fire Thursday morning near the Nebraska National Forest.
Wildfire burning near Nebraska National Forest
Maxwell/Saint Pats
MSP Baseball ends season
Nicotine patch
Nebraska Tobacco Quitline to offer additional free quit medication to qualifying Nebraskans

Latest News

2023 Dress Western Fridays begin. NEBRASKAland Days committee members and Executive Director...
Dress Western Fridays begin as NEBRASKAland Days Festival quickly approaches
Ulanov is charged in connection with the traffic deaths of two people
Washington state man waives hearing in Furnas County fatality crash
A bull-dozer fighting the Natick fire Thursday morning near the Nebraska National Forest.
Progress on wildfire burning near Nebraska National Forest
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-3-2023
More chances for significant moisture; staying warm