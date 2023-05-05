Washington state man waives hearing in Furnas County fatality crash

BEAVER CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Washington state man charged in a fatal crash waived one of his rights in Furnas County this week.

According to officials, 28-year-old Kyiaz Ulanov is charged with two counts of motor-vehicle homicide, two counts of willful reckless driving and one count of violating a stop sign. He waived his right to a probable cause hearing Thursday. The case will now likely be transferred to Furnas County District Court for possible trial. He was being held in the Phelps County jail in Holdrege on $350,000 bond.

Ulanov was arrested April 27 after a two-vehicle crash in Furnas County. A woman and a teenage girl from Burlington, Colo., were killed.

The patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highways 283 and 89 near Beaver City. A west-bound Dodge Ram pickup driven by Ulanov of Lynwood, Wash., ran a stop sign and crashed into a north bound Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 43-year-old Olvin Luna, also of Burlington, Colo. Ulanov and a passenger in the pickup were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Norton County Hospital in Kansas.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the victims were 43-year-old Miriam Mejia Barrientos and 13-year-old Sloan Luna Portillo, who was Olvin Luna’s daughter.

The next step in the prosecution of the case would likely be an arraignment hearing in Furnas County District Court in Beaver City. At arraignment, a suspect typically pleads guilty or not guilty to the charges against him.

