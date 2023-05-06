Athlete of the Week: Cole Kramer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s Athlete of the Week is Sandhills Valley’s Cole Kramer, who has been an essential part of the golf program’s success. Kramer got involved in the game of golf during COVID out of boredom, looking for a new hobby. Once, he came across a YouTube channel called “Good Good Golf,” and he fell in love with the sport.

Kramer had to work tirelessly, but in his first year he didn’t qualify for the state tournament, and that fueled him for the following season.

“He missed qualifying for states for District; by the time they took 10, he got 11, and he got home that day, and he started practicing all summer and all fall.” “He might’ve practiced 100 days between the end of golf and the beginning of golf next year, and we may be 150, but he was just determined to make it work, so I credit Fajitas with practicing in the off-season, and he goes out after our practices for another half hour to 45 minutes,” Head Coach Gary Halstead said on his growth and development.

As a senior this year, he is taking the district by storm, as he has won four tournaments, including conference, a duel, and a triangular, so far this year, and he has his sights set on the state championships this year.

“I’m looking forward to competing at the state tournament, and my goal is to win state. I know it’s going to take some really good golf to win state in class C, and I know I can do it. I just have to have all the things clicking at the same time.” Kramer said.

Kramer will play at the next level of golf at MPCC, which would be their inaugural season for the 2023–2024 school year.

