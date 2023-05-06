Cinco de Mayo celebration held in downtown North Platte on the bricks
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cinco de Mayo was celebrated in full force in North Platte down on the bricks on Friday.
The celebration was put on by many groups, but organized by HOPE-Esperanza, as well as West Central Health District and Community Connections Mentoring.
The Cinco de Mayo celebration included food trucks, lemonade, vendors, as well as piñatas.
Below is a gallery of children trying to crack open the first piñata.
