Cinco de Mayo celebration held in downtown North Platte on the bricks

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cinco de Mayo was celebrated in full force in North Platte down on the bricks on Friday.

The celebration was put on by many groups, but organized by HOPE-Esperanza, as well as West Central Health District and Community Connections Mentoring.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration included food trucks, lemonade, vendors, as well as piñatas.

Below is a gallery of children trying to crack open the first piñata.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcomed rainfall will be moving through the area over the next couple of days
Well-needed rainfall with strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday into Friday
Power outage restored in North Platte
Power restored in North Platte
A bull-dozer fighting the Natick fire Thursday morning near the Nebraska National Forest.
Wildfire burning near Nebraska National Forest
Rebecca Brown, 46, of Kimball
Troopers arrest Kimball woman following 140 MPH pursuit
Nicotine patch
Nebraska Tobacco Quitline to offer additional free quit medication to qualifying Nebraskans

Latest News

Dress Western Fridays begin as NEBRASKAland Days Festival quickly approaches
Josh the Otter teaching kids how to float
Josh the Otter visits Eisenhower Elementary School teaching kids about water saftey
Cinco de Mayo celebration held in downtown North Platte on the bricks
Cinco de Mayo celebration held in downtown North Platte on the bricks
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-3-2023
More chances for significant moisture; staying warm