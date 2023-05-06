Josh the Otter visits Eisenhower Elementary School teaching kids about water saftey

Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Josh the Otter visited kindergarteners at Eisenhower Elementary School on Friday to teach them about the importance of being able to float and other water saftey tips.

Josh the Otter was created after Joshua Collingsworth had a water related accident and died in 2008. His parents created Josh the Otter in his memory to honor his existence and hopefully save other children from water related injuries.

Children were given a book and got to visit with Josh to learn more about his cause.

