Nebraska softball team responds with 4-3 win on Senior Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team responded with a 4-3 win over Ohio State on senior day to even the series on Saturday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers (33-18, 13-9 Big Ten) scored four times on seven hits while committing two errors, while the Buckeyes (31-19, 11-11 Big Ten) tallied three runs on seven hits and made one error.

Mya Felder led the way on offense, finishing 2-for-2 with one RBI while Billie Andrews added two hits including her 15th home run on the season. Sam Hackenbracht finished 3-for-4 for the Buckeyes, adding one RBI.

Courtney Wallace moved to 22-12 on the season, entering the game in the fifth inning and holding OSU to just three hits and no runs. Sarah Harness started the game, pitching 4.0 innings, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned).

Emily Ruck (8-8) recorded the loss for Ohio State. Ruck pitched 5.1 innings, giving up seven hits and four runs (three earned).

The Huskers went ahead early with one run in the bottom of the first. Billie Andrews led off with a walk, advancing to second after a Katelyn Caneda sacrifice bunt. A ground out moved Sydney Gray to third. Felder added a single up the middle, scoring Andrews and giving NU the 1-0 lead.

The Buckeyes responded with one run in the top of the second. A walk and an error put runners on first and second. A wild pitch advanced both the runners. With one out, McKenzie Bump hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one, and tying the game at 1-1.

Ohio State took a two-run lead in the top of the third. A single and a double put runners at second and third. Hackenbracht drove in the first run of the inning with a single. Maggie Otte hit a sacrifice fly to score the second run as OSU took the 3-1 lead.

Billie Andrews led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run to left center. The Buckeyes led 3-2 through three innings.

After two scoreless innings, Nebraska took the lead with two runs on two hits and an error in the sixth. Gray led off with a single, advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt from Felder. Brooke Andrews added a single, moving Gray to third. Abbie Squier followed, reaching first on a sacrifice bunt, scoring Gray. Ava Bredwell forced an OSU error, scoring Andrews, and taking the 4-3 lead.

Ohio State looked to rally, putting runners on first and second after two singles, but NU worked out of the inning to secure the 4-3 victory.

The Huskers return to action Sunday, May 7, against Ohio State for the final regular season game at 12 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium.

Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. It will also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required).

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.