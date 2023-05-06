Profits jump at Buffett’s company ahead of annual meeting

In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks...
In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Warren Buffett’s company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio.

That gave the thousands of shareholders filling an arena to listen to Buffett spend hours answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting some good news to start the day.

RELATED: Shareholders eager for Warren Buffett Q&A

Berkshire said it earned $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, during the quarter. This year’s first quarter was relatively quiet compared to a year ago when Buffett revealed that he had gone on a $51 billion spending spree at the start of last year, snapping up stocks like Occidental Petroleum.

He also says that while artificial intelligence may change the world in all sorts of ways, new technology won’t take away opportunities for investors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage restored in North Platte
Power restored in North Platte
Rebecca Brown, 46, of Kimball
Troopers arrest Kimball woman following 140 MPH pursuit
Welcomed rainfall will be moving through the area over the next couple of days
Well-needed rainfall with strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday into Friday
A bull-dozer fighting the Natick fire Thursday morning near the Nebraska National Forest.
Progress on wildfire burning near Nebraska National Forest
Governor Jim Pillen temporarily waved regulations for truckers hauling critically needed fuels...
Governor Pillen temporarily waves regulations for truckers hauling needed fuels

Latest News

Federal court sentences 2 for marijuana conspiracy in Omaha
Dress Western Fridays begin as NEBRASKAland Days Festival quickly approaches
Josh the Otter teaching kids how to float
Josh the Otter visits Eisenhower Elementary School teaching kids about water saftey
Cinco de Mayo celebration held in downtown North Platte on the bricks
Cinco de Mayo celebration held in downtown North Platte on the bricks