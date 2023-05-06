St Pats Sweep the Dave Blevins Memorial Invite

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: May. 5, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Track athletes are looking to sharpen their craft with district approaching next week, and South Loup was the host of the Dave Blevins Memorial Invite.

In the team results for the girls, St. Pats finish first with 102 points, South Loup finishes second with 85 points, and Brady finishes up in the top three with 75.5 points.

The boys results go as follows: St. Patrick comes in first with 156 points, South Loup finishes second with 78 points, and Mullen beats out Atthur County by a point with 62.5 points to their final score.

