Lexington defeats Waverly for the District Boys Soccer Championship

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lexington boys were the hosts of the B-4 soccer district championship. The Minutemen were taking on the Waverly Vikings. In the first 90 seconds of the game, Lexington already breached the defense and scored an early goal from Antonio Moro to put Lexington up 1-0. Just about ten minutes later, Lexington finds the net again, and they will take a 2-0 lead with all the momentum on their side. Waverly, though looking to put up a fight, gets a goal from Charles Johnson right before the half to bring the deficit within one.

In the second half, it was all Lexington, as they found the net two more times, and they will take home the hardware and go to Omaha for the State Tournament next Wednesday.

