Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman detained

(Pixabay)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man died from his injuries after being shot overnight in downtown Omaha.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 10th and Capitol Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Gom Gout, was transported to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

Officers were told the description of a female suspect, who was found walking in the downtown area. She was detained and sent to Omaha Police headquarters to be interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing and Omaha Police say charges are being determined by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

