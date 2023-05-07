Spring Fling in full swing at Cody Park

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Spring Fling was in full swing at Cody Park on Saturday.

The event had sellers from all over the region selling items from food and lemonade to clothes.

One seller was the University of Nebraska Extension Office, who was selling plants native to Nebraska.

These plants are hearty and used the Nebraska’s climate, and can survive with little water.

The proceeds from some of the plants went towards scholarships for 4H students.

