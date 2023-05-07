Triple Bee Flea Market opens in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Triple Bee Flea market opened in North Platte on Saturday.

There was a ribbon cutting as well as food, music, and a bouncy house for children.

The main attraction was the BBQ that helped to raise funds for the Salvation Army’s playground project.

The Salvation Army in North Platte is trying to build a new playground for children who use their facility and live in the neighborhood.

They are about halfway to their goal.

