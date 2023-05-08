Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At just six weeks old Jaxton Lee Lovitt was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, and now Brady is coming together to support him.

A fundraiser was held Sunday, with the proceeds going towards Cystic Fibrosis research.

While Cystic Fibrosis treatments have advanced over the past few decades, the disease is currently not curable.

The Brady Community Center was packed full of people to support Lovitt and his family in hopes of finding a cure.

