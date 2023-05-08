A break from the rain Monday with seasonable temperatures; Active pattern continues Monday night into the rest of the workweek

By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After thunderstorms moved through the area this past weekend, giving the area well-needed rain, a break from the rain is in the headlines Monday with average temperatures, with the active pattern starting up once again Monday night into Friday.

During the day Monday, the area will be experiencing a northwesterly flow here across the region, and that will bring in dry air, suppressing any major cloud cover and thunderstorms that could develop, thus giving us sunny skies. Highs will be on the average side, with values in the 70s and with light winds during the day, with speeds around 5 to 10 mph.

Nice conditions are in store for the area Monday
Nice conditions are in store for the area Monday(Andre Brooks)

As we get into the overnight hours Monday into Friday, our active pattern resumes as our winds turn more on the southerly end of things, activated by a series of low pressure systems. This will give the area more drought-punching rains and thunderstorm chances during this timeline. Rainfall during the week will be between 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. Severe weather potential is also possible during this duration, especially Wednesday into Thursday, with squall lines potentially moving through the area. Highs during this time will only climb into the 70s with breezy winds at times.

The active train continues overnight Monday into Friday, giving us well-needed rain
The active train continues overnight Monday into Friday, giving us well-needed rain(Andre Brooks)

