Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture on Thursday.

The maker of the bunk beds has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking. There has been one report of injury as a result of the issue.

The bunk beds were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 through February 2022.

Anyone with the bunk bed should stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

