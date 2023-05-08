Lincoln County Crime Stoppers hold annual golf fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Crime Stoppers held their annual gold fundraiser on Sunday at Indian Meadows Golf Course in North Platte.

The money raised goes towards helping offer rewards for information leading to solving a crime.

President of the group, Jane Davis, told KNOP that Crime Stoppers has helped solve over 50 crimes in the area.

This is the only fundraiser the group holds all year.

