Linden Regency celebrates Nurses Appreciation Week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nurses Appreciation Week is underway. It’s a week designed to show appreciation for health care workers across the nation.

Linden Regency provided a pulled-pork meal to all nurses throughout the community to show their support.

Staff said this year is even more meaningful as the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

“Although we’ve moved through a lot of different things, a lot of changes in the last three years,” said Winsome Backer, Linden Regency Administrator. “And the hope that comes with the end of the PHE, and the potential for us to move past some of those restrictions, is what is driving everything and everybody right now in long-term care.”

Lunch was free for nurses, but non-nurses could get a meal for $5. Funds generated went to the Vetter Foundation to support staff.

