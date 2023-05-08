Nebraska Athletic Club awarded for free monthly classes for kids

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tommy Vieyra is a giving person, and received a special thank you from multiple North Platte organizations over the weekend.

Over a year ago, Vieyra was approached by HOPE-Esperanza and Lincoln County Community Connections and asked if he would lead a free class for youth.

Vieyra agreed, citing that he wanted to make sure he could provide a place for children to be to keep them out of trouble.

The course was only supposed to happen a few times over the summer, but Vieyra eventually made it monthly because of how much the kids were enjoying it, and how he wants to give back to the community.

Vieyra was presented with an award by HOPE-Esperanza and Lincoln County Community Connections thanking him for continuing the class for a year on Saturday.

He told News Two he was honored and loved working with children, and didn’t plan to stop the monthly course anytime soon.

