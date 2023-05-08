Nebraska Athletic Club awarded for free monthly classes for kids

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tommy Vieyra is a giving person, and received a special thank you from multiple North Platte organizations over the weekend.

Over a year ago, Vieyra was approached by HOPE-Esperanza and Lincoln County Community Connections and asked if he would lead a free class for youth.

Vieyra agreed, citing that he wanted to make sure he could provide a place for children to be to keep them out of trouble.

The course was only supposed to happen a few times over the summer, but Vieyra eventually made it monthly because of how much the kids were enjoying it, and how he wants to give back to the community.

Vieyra was presented with an award by HOPE-Esperanza and Lincoln County Community Connections thanking him for continuing the class for a year on Saturday.

He told News Two he was honored and loved working with children, and didn’t plan to stop the monthly course anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
The Triple Bee Flea market opened in North Platte on Saturday.
Triple Bee Flea Market opens in North Platte
Cinco de Mayo celebration held in downtown North Platte on the bricks
Cinco de Mayo celebration held in downtown North Platte on the bricks
Power outage restored in North Platte
Power restored in North Platte
Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face...
Nebraska softball team earns No. 4 Seed for Big Ten Tournament

Latest News

Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers hold annual golf fundraiser
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers hold annual golf fundraiser
KNOP 7 day
Western Nebraska easing into pattern of late afternoon storms and temperatures in the 70s
Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms