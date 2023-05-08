Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of deadly shooting in Allen, Texas

A U.S. flag at half staff.
A U.S. flag at half staff.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags will be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Allen, Texas on Saturday.

Governor Pillen said the request came from the White House.

The flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

On Saturday, a gunman stepped out of a silver Sedan and began shooting people at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas. Eight people died and seven others were injured before the gunman was killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face...
Nebraska softball team earns No. 4 Seed for Big Ten Tournament
The Triple Bee Flea market opened in North Platte on Saturday.
Triple Bee Flea Market opens in North Platte
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Spring Fling was in full swing at Cody Park on Saturday.
Spring Fling in full swing at Cody Park
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man following a crash in Cheyenne...
Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska
In our Newsmakers segment this morning, we talked about the 16th Annual Pony Express Ride!!
Newsmakers Pony Express Ride Across Nebraska 5-8-2023
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers hold annual golf fundraiser
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers hold annual golf fundraiser
The active train continues overnight Monday into Friday, giving us well-needed rain
A break from the rain Monday with seasonable temperatures; Active pattern continues Monday night into the rest of the workweek