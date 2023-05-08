Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of deadly shooting in Allen, Texas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags will be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Allen, Texas on Saturday.

Governor Pillen said the request came from the White House.

The flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

On Saturday, a gunman stepped out of a silver Sedan and began shooting people at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas. Eight people died and seven others were injured before the gunman was killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.