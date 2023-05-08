Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska

SIDNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man following a crash in Cheyenne County on Friday.

The crash occurred Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. MT at the intersection of Link 17J and Old Post Road in Sidney. A trooper was nearby and alerted to the crash by a passerby.

In the investigation, NSP discovered that a Nissan Maxima, with three people inside, was eastbound on Old Post Road when it was struck on the passenger side by a semi that was travelling northbound on Link 17J.

Troopers discovered that the semi ran a red light at the intersection and collided with the Nissan, NSP said.

NSP said Lori Wiens, 48, of Sidney, a passenger of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants of the Nissan, two 16-year-old girls, were transported to Sidney Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 25-year-old Gurjeet Singh, of Fresno, California, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and willful reckless driving.

Singh was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

