Celebrating Teachers Appreciation Week with Taco Tuesday

Cody Elementary celebrates Teachers Appreciation Week with Taco Tuesday.
Cody Elementary celebrates Teachers Appreciation Week with Taco Tuesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It may be Teachers Appreciation Week, but one local school is celebrating all month long.

Cody Elementary Principal Dr. Tami Eshleman spent her lunch hour delivering tacos from Taco Johns to teachers as a means to say thank you for all the work they put in year round.

Some students even took turns to talk about their favorite thing about their teachers.

“I know schools across the nation, and in our district, do different things to show that we care about them, but it’s the little acts throughout the year,” Eshleman said. “That we appreciate our teachers and what they do. So these are the things we can do all year-long to say, ‘we appreciate you,’ but it’s never, ever the wrong time to say to a teacher ‘thank you.’”

The school will celebrate theme days until the last day of school, which is May 23.

