Cleaning up North Platte: North Platte Downtown Association puts on Cleaning Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Downtown North Platte just got cleaner Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. with Downtown Clean Up, hosted by the North Platte Downtown Association.

The day started out at 8:30 a.m. at the downtown location of NebraskaLand Bank in North Platte with breakfast and meet. Then at 9 a.m., the meet of cleaning took place with lunch being served afterwards at the 1st Interstate Bank at 11:30 a.m. The day concluded with some more cleanup, along with some snacks at Double Dips, sponsored by Adams Bank and Trust.

The purpose of this cleanup day according to volunteers is to give a better quality of life for not just residents of North Platte, but also for visitors that enter into the area.

“We have many people across the county that visit this area and it’s important we keep it clean and show our pride in the community,” Volunteer Micaela Wuehler said.

Booker Boyer, a resident of North Platte and volunteer of the Downtown Cleanup takes pride in his community and expresses the beauty of the town.

“This is our town. We take pride in it. We take pride that it is our town. See how beautiful a town this is,” Volunteer Booker Boyer said.

Booker also explains if you see any sort of trash around, just pick it up.

“Take your time and if you see anything, please pick it up,” Booker said.

