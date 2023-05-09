Driver left scene after crashing into Burwell bait shop, sheriff says

A vehicle on Highway 96 kept going straight instead of following the curve of the highway, causing them to crash into Dad’s Calamus East bait shop.
By Spencer Schubert and Lorena Carmona
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURWELL, Neb. (KSNB) - No charges have been filed yet following a crash that damaged a well-known Nebraska bait shop.

Garfield County Emergency Manager Marvin Hulinsky said an eastbound vehicle on Highway 96 kept going straight instead of following the curve of the highway, causing them to crash into Dad’s Calamus East bait shop early Monday morning.

Garfield County Sheriff Korey Johnson said the investigation is still underway but did say they have identified the driver and hope to have reports to the county attorney in the coming days.

Sheriff Johnson said the driver of the SUV left the scene before first responders arrived.

The sheriff said there was extensive damage to the building and inventory, including taking out one gas pump.

He couldn’t answer on if the shop would be open but did say he didn’t believe they would be able to run their business in the current condition.

