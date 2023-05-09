Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus

AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some fast-food chains are the latest businesses to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon.

According to a release by parent company CKE Restaurant Holdings, select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations are launching artificial intelligence technology to take orders at drive-thrus.

The company said it’s to boost accuracy, speed and revenue as well as manage staffing shortages.

The company is partnering with Presto Automation, Open City and Valyant AI.

The release noted a pilot program with Presto yielded a “significant” hike in revenue, thanks to the technology’s ability to upsell customers.

Presto also lists Del Taco and Checkers as clients.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face...
Nebraska softball team earns No. 4 Seed for Big Ten Tournament
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man following a crash in Cheyenne...
Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
The alleged gunman appeared to have an obsession with Nazis, weapons and mass shooters.
Details revealed on shooting suspect, victims in Texas mall mass shooting