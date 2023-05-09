Maintenance repairs to begin on Poplar Street Viaduct, street closures expected

(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Poplar Street viaduct will be closed from Sixth Street to Seventh Street starting Thursday while crews with Uretek do maintenance work on the bridge.

The closure will last for approximately one week or until the project is done.

The public is advised to use caution and use an alternate route during this time.

