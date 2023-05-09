Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the SNARE Task Force arrested a Columbus man last week following a narcotics investigation.

Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at a residence near 30th Avenue and Sixth Street. During the search, investigators located multiple controlled substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and THC. Investigators also located a firearm.

According to officials, 25-year-old Juan Renteria of Columbus was arrested for several charges including possession of controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was lodged in Platte County Jail.

