One business fails alcohol compliance check in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One business failed the alcohol compliance check that the Nebraska State Patrol conducted in Lincoln County on Thursday, May 4.

Butch’s Steakhouse and Lounge in Hershey sold alcohol to a minor, according to NSP.

During this project, NSP inspected 10 businesses for a non-compliance rate of 10 percent. NSP said all of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

Types of businesses inspected included convenience stores, hotels, restaurants, liquor stores, and bars.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission and clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

