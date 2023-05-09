See lightning hit Kearney elementary school

Students to return this week
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Students will be able to go back to Park Elementary school in Kearney on Thursday after crews have cleaned up damage done by a May 5 lightning strike.

Kearney Public Schools said lightning struck a brick chimney damaging about 90% of the roof. The strike also damaged three HVAC units and a building automation system.

The school was closed Monday and Tuesday. Park students will be out of the building Wednesday for a previously planned field trip. They should be able to return to the building Thursday.

KPS Facilities Director Trent Bosard said, “The good news is that all electrical, technology, fire alarm, security system, phones, and fobs are up and running. We have a lot of wet areas in the building that will dry out in the next couple of days.”

KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf said they’re not going to let a few leaks stop them. “We are excited the damages weren’t more extensive,” he said. “And that our Park students will be able to finish their school year out in the building with their classmates and teachers. There are many exciting year-end activities planned and I’m glad the students will not miss those great memories!”

Multiple photos were shared on the Park Elementary Facebook page showing considerable damage done to the school by Friday night’s storm.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face...
Nebraska softball team earns No. 4 Seed for Big Ten Tournament
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man following a crash in Cheyenne...
Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Nebraska Athletic Club awarded for free monthly classes for kids
Nebraska Athletic Club awarded for free monthly classes for kids

Latest News

Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Driver left scene after crashing into Burwell bait shop, sheriff says
KNOP Forecast Map 5-8-23
More chances for significant moisture; near average temps
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Columbus
Maintenance repairs to begin on Poplar Street Viaduct, street closures expected