Unsettled weather resumes with strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday into Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a break from the rain Monday, the unsettled pattern resumes for the day Tuesday into Thursday, with strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall.

A series of low pressure systems will be moving through the area over the next few days, and this will promote movement in the atmosphere. Instability, shear, lift and rich moisture, this will create shower and thunderstorm chances across our neck of the woods. Some storms at times will be strong to severe. Therefore, a marginal to slight chance of severe weather will be possibility during this duration. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be on the table during this timeframe. The timing for these storms will occur mainly in the afternoon to overnight hours. This threat could spill into the day on Friday. We will keep you posted on this potential moving forward. Highs during this time will be in the 60s to 70s with winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Another thing with unsettled weather will be the heavy rainfall that will be a possibility. Throughout the area, thunderstorms will bring down locally heavy rainfall and at times, producing rainfall rates around .5 inch to 1 inch of rain an hour. The overall amounts of rain that is expected across the area will be 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. We will keep you posted on this as we progress through this event. Download the KNOP-TV NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather App for the latest watches and warnings over the next few days.

