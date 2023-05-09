Woman’s car catches fire, explodes in bank drive-thru

The car and everything inside it was destroyed, leaving the 19-year-old feeling like she’s hit rock bottom. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC., VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By News 12 Connecticut Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (News 12) - A Connecticut business owner is calling on the community to help a young woman after her car caught fire and exploded into flames while at a bank drive-thru.

Leeann Davila-Bernhard, 19, was making a deposit at the bank Sunday evening when she saw flames coming from underneath her car hood.

“I told my boyfriend to get out the car. The car is on fire,” she said.

Within minutes, the car was engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the bank, causing damage to the building.

“It exploded maybe two or three times, a big bang. The whole roof of the outside deposit area of the bank collapsed. The second part of it collapsed,” Davila-Bernhard said.

The 19-year-old has been juggling being a full-time nursing student at Gateway Community College in New Haven and a full-time employee at a car wash. She had only just saved up enough money to buy the car a month ago, and now, she’s struggling to figure out her transportation once again.

“I loved that car so much, and I was so happy when I got it,” Davila-Bernhard said.

She had no time to grab anything from the car, so everything inside went up in flames, leaving Davila-Bernhard feeling like she’s hit rock bottom.

“It’s really, really heavy on me right now. I just can’t believe that it happened,” she said.

But one bystander, shoe store owner Davy Levy, is giving Davila-Bernhard and her boyfriend some solace. He has started a GoFundMe in hopes of getting the 19-year-old back on her feet and behind a wheel.

“You know, it was her first car, and it just touched our heart. So, we would love for everyone to really come together to help her,” Levy said.

Davila-Bernhard’s boyfriend calls Levy’s help “the light in the darkness in a way.”

Copyright 2023 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man following a crash in Cheyenne...
Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska
Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face...
Nebraska softball team earns No. 4 Seed for Big Ten Tournament
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

African-Americans living in the state with ancestors tied to slavery could receive cash...
California task force approves reparations proposals
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
The car and everything inside it was destroyed, leaving the 19-year-old feeling like she’s hit...
College student struggling after car goes up in flames at bank
The U.S. is preparing for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed...
Communities across US brace for expiration of Title 42