Amended education package advances to final round

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An education-related bill package was advanced to the final round of approval after senators amended the bills to include a high school graduation requirement and a proposal to increase the number of Nebraska teachers according to Unicameral Update.

LB705 is intended to allocate state lottery proceeds to multiple education programs. The bill is supported by Sen. Dave Murman, who introduced an amendment that would remove a proposed program that would advance paraeducators to certified teachers.

The amendment would replace the proposed program with the Nebraska Teacher Apprentice Program. Applicants would have to complete an apprenticeship in a classroom over the course of one year. The applicant would also be required to have a bachelor’s degree and pass examinations created by the state Department of Education.

The amendment intends to appropriate $1 million to the program from the new Education Future Fund every year. The intended year to begin the program would be the 2023-24 school year, applicants who have a contract to begin working for a public or private school at the start of the fiscal year would be able to apply. Elmwood Sen. Robert Clements introduced LB681, the bill within the fund would be created.

Up to $2.5 million is intended to appropriate for applicants each year from the Education Future Fund in another LB705 amendment. This payment would cover large and sudden special education expenses.

Murman proposed an amendment to LB705 that would also allocate $10 million from the Education Future Fund to retention grants for Nebraska elementary and high school teachers.

According to the Unicameral Update, Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha introduced an amendment to LB201. The amendment would require public high school students to submit a completed Free Application for Federal Student Aid before graduating. The proposed amendment would come into action at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

Students would be exempt from submitting the application if their parent, legal guardian or school’s principal signs a form allowing them to decline completing the form. They would also be exempt if they are 19 years old or an emancipated minor who wishes to decline completing the form.

Murman also filed a motion to invoke cloture after the first four hours of select file debate, this ends the debates and brings about a vote on the bill and any pending amendments.

The motion resulted in success with a vote of 42-1, only 33 were needed. LB705 was then advanced by lawmakers to a final reading 39-4.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.