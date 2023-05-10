Habitat for Humanity honors legacy of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher declared May 9 as President Jimmy Carter Day in North Platte.

Mayor Kelliher made the declaration during a reception Tuesday for North Platte’s Habitat for Humanity’s 25th anniversary.

The event not only allowed advocates and families who have been touched by the organization to share their stories, but it also paid tribute to President Carter and his wife’s Rosalynn’s long-standing history with the non-profit organization.

“They started in 1984 and they never stopped building,” said Dalene Skates, executive director for Habitat for Humanity. “They do blitz builds all over the world. They did 150 house blitz build in Memphis; they were there everyday, putting on shingles, hanging siding, leading the rest of the crew.”

The non-profit organization broke ground on their newest build site on Wyman Way at Second and McCabe streets in February.

Habitat for Humanity was founded by Millard and Linda fuller in 1976 in Atlanta, Georgia and has helped more than 46 million people around the world.

