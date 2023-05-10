Habitat for Humanity honors legacy of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

Habitat for Humanity honored the legacy of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter during a reception Tuesday.
Habitat for Humanity honored the legacy of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter during a reception Tuesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher declared May 9 as President Jimmy Carter Day in North Platte.

Mayor Kelliher made the declaration during a reception Tuesday for North Platte’s Habitat for Humanity’s 25th anniversary.

The event not only allowed advocates and families who have been touched by the organization to share their stories, but it also paid tribute to President Carter and his wife’s Rosalynn’s long-standing history with the non-profit organization.

“They started in 1984 and they never stopped building,” said Dalene Skates, executive director for Habitat for Humanity. “They do blitz builds all over the world. They did 150 house blitz build in Memphis; they were there everyday, putting on shingles, hanging siding, leading the rest of the crew.”

The non-profit organization broke ground on their newest build site on Wyman Way at Second and McCabe streets in February.

Habitat for Humanity was founded by Millard and Linda fuller in 1976 in Atlanta, Georgia and has helped more than 46 million people around the world.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One business fails alcohol compliance check in Lincoln County
Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face...
Nebraska softball team earns No. 4 Seed for Big Ten Tournament
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man following a crash in Cheyenne...
Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis
Brady comes together to support five year old with Cystic Fibrosis

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 5-8-23
More chances for significant moisture; near average temps
Senator Mike Jacobson
Nebraska Legislature Day 75 Update
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Driver left scene after crashing into Burwell bait shop, sheriff says
Damage at Park Elementary following severe weather on Friday in Kearney.
Lightning strike closes elementary school