Kwik Stop convenience stores donating to Greater Nebraska Art Exhibits

Kwik Stop convenience stores donating to Greater Nebraska Art Exhibits
By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Throughout the Month of May, Kwik Stop convenience stores in Nebraska and Colorado will be donating three cents of every gallon of fuel purchased to the Nebraska Museum of Art Expansion Project in Kearney. The company headquartered in North Platte, hopes to not only financially support the project but also spread awareness of the museum and its mission.

“Well, Kwik Stop has always been a big supporter of the arts and humanities. I think sometimes those are kind of left out with all the athletic things that go on. But we’ve always been a big supporter of the arts, mainly the performing arts. I’ve been a member of the Museum of Nebraska Art Board (MONA) since 2016, they have a major campaign going on right now to raise money to renovate the existing building and build an additional facility on to that, it’s a major project costing $35 million. What Kwik Stop is trying to do is just bring awareness basically to begin with of MONA, the Museum of Nebraska Art,” said Kwik Stop President Dan O’Neil.

O’Neil adds that donations will also be made to other art exhibits and museums throughout the region. “Also, we’re going to match those funds to the local museums, so for instance the Prairie Arts Center, our local gem in North Platte. We made a donation to the PAC on Giving Day and so for the other communities we’re in like Cozd, Gothenburg, Imperial, Grant, Benklemen, and, Kimball most of them have local museums so we’ll take some of those funds that we’re giving MONA we will match to local museums also,” said O’Neil.

O’Neil concludes that he hopes this campaign will be a win-win for everyone by giving MONA some recognition while helping local organizations as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One business fails alcohol compliance check in Lincoln County
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Driver left scene after crashing into Burwell bait shop, sheriff says
Damage at Park Elementary following severe weather on Friday in Kearney.
Lightning strike closes elementary school
Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face...
Nebraska softball team earns No. 4 Seed for Big Ten Tournament
Unsettled pattern will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms for Tuesday into Thursday
Unsettled weather resumes with strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday into Thursday

Latest News

Visit North Platte awards seven for outstanding service to excellence in tourism
Visit North Platte awards seven for outstanding service to excellence in tourism
Kwik Stop Convenience Stores donating to Greater Nebraska Art Exhibits
Kwik Stop Convenience Stores donating to Greater Nebraska Art Exhibits
Raising money for the special olympics
Torch run to raise money and awareness of the Special Olympics
Torch run to raise money and awareness of the Special Olympics
Torch run to raise money and awareness of the Special Olympics