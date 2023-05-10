Kwik Stop convenience stores donating to Greater Nebraska Art Exhibits

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Throughout the Month of May, Kwik Stop convenience stores in Nebraska and Colorado will be donating three cents of every gallon of fuel purchased to the Nebraska Museum of Art Expansion Project in Kearney. The company headquartered in North Platte, hopes to not only financially support the project but also spread awareness of the museum and its mission.

“Well, Kwik Stop has always been a big supporter of the arts and humanities. I think sometimes those are kind of left out with all the athletic things that go on. But we’ve always been a big supporter of the arts, mainly the performing arts. I’ve been a member of the Museum of Nebraska Art Board (MONA) since 2016, they have a major campaign going on right now to raise money to renovate the existing building and build an additional facility on to that, it’s a major project costing $35 million. What Kwik Stop is trying to do is just bring awareness basically to begin with of MONA, the Museum of Nebraska Art,” said Kwik Stop President Dan O’Neil.

O’Neil adds that donations will also be made to other art exhibits and museums throughout the region. “Also, we’re going to match those funds to the local museums, so for instance the Prairie Arts Center, our local gem in North Platte. We made a donation to the PAC on Giving Day and so for the other communities we’re in like Cozd, Gothenburg, Imperial, Grant, Benklemen, and, Kimball most of them have local museums so we’ll take some of those funds that we’re giving MONA we will match to local museums also,” said O’Neil.

O’Neil concludes that he hopes this campaign will be a win-win for everyone by giving MONA some recognition while helping local organizations as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.