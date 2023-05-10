Ogallala hosts District B-6 track meet

District B-6 Track Highlights
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 9, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala hosted the District B-6 track meet on Tuesday at the Ogallala High School Football Field.

Athletes from Alliance, Chadron, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, and Sidney all made the trip for the opportunity to head to the state meet in Omaha next week.

McCook takes the team title in both the boys and girls sides of the meet, with the Gothenburg boys finishing runner-up, and the Lexington girls finishing runner up.

Full results for the individual events can be found on athletic.net.

