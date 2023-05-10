Strong to severe thunderstorms possible to likely Wednesday into Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Strong to severe thunderstorms will be a possibility during the days Wednesday into Thursday, bringing it all modes of severe weather.

With our active pattern in full swing, this will promote the area with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday. However, with instability, shear and lift in the atmosphere, this will pose the threat for strong to severe storms. A marginal to enhanced chance of severe weather is possible for the region throughout the period. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible to likely during the duration. The main timing will be late afternoon into the overnight hours each day. Highs during this time period will be in the 60s and 70s with mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions otherwise and lows in the 40s and 50s. People are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive warnings, including the KNOP-TV NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather App.

Caption

During this time period, this busy pattern will provide the area with locally heavy rainfall across the region. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, above average than normal, this could lead to localized flash flooding. The amount of rainfall that is expected will be between 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts. Turn around and don’t drown.

Heavy rainfall remain likely over the next few days
Heavy rainfall remain likely over the next few days(Andre Brooks)

