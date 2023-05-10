Torch run to raise money and awareness of the Special Olympics

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Law Enforcement Torch Run made its way to North Platte Wednesday evening. Law enforcement officers from different agencies, athletes, and volunteers are walking and running across the state to help raise money and awareness for athletes with intellectual disabilities. The money that is raised will help pay for the travel expenses for faculty, uniforms, equipment, and more.

“These athletes and students are across the street and across the world, so with us doing stuff like the law-enforcement torch, running the truck convoy, pulling the plunge, and stuff like that,” West Central Regional Director Nathan Veal said. “It shows the community what they’re all about; inclusion is a big word in the Special Olympics in law enforcement; torch run a community. When is the best word we’ve got.”

The flame will make its way all the way to Omaha for the opening ceremony on May 17, which will kick off this year’s summer games.

