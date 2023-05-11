2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One business fails alcohol compliance check in Lincoln County
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Habitat for Humanity honored the legacy of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter during a reception Tuesday.
Habitat for Humanity honors legacy of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be on the table during the days Wednesday into Thursday
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible to likely Wednesday into Thursday
Nicholas Kitzing, 33, of Kearney, was arrested for charges out of Texas for child exploitation.
Kearney man arrested in Texas child exploitation investigation

Latest News

A heavy rainfall event will be possible to likely across the area over the next 24 to 48 hours
Heavy, Flooding rainfall with Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible during the day Thursday
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say
Khaalis Ricardo Miller is accused of breaking into a couple's home with the wife alone inside.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man fights off burglary suspect who entered house with wife inside